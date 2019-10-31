Carry (CRE) Trading 58.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Carry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. During the last week, Carry has traded 58.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $15.15 million and $4.41 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00041175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.21 or 0.05720386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000392 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00046131 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 3,302,172,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,870,641,696 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

