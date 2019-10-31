Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.55

Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CARV) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $3.01. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Carver Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 161.03%.

About Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

