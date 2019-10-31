Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.25)-(0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.25 million.

CASA traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $6.72. 305,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,033. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.59 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded Casa Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Casa Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.58.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.