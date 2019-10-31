Castle One Day Volume Reaches $95.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a market capitalization of $52,049.00 and approximately $95.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00775863 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000891 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000681 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 15,566,128 coins and its circulating supply is 15,197,527 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

