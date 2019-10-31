Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $216,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $76,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 10,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.58.

Caterpillar stock opened at $140.34 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.96. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

