Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 361,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of CATY stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 264,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,607. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $129,951.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $114,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

