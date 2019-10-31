CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

NYSE:CBL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.20 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.61. CBL & Associates Properties has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.69.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $193.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 10.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 14.2% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 120,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 582,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,903 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

