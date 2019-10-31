CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Trading Up 1%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.39 and last traded at $35.39, approximately 180 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77.

About CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:WIPKF)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.