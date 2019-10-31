Celcuity (CELC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Celcuity to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Celcuity stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.25 and a quick ratio of 25.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. Celcuity has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

