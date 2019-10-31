Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Celgene’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.03. 5,089,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,803,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. Celgene has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.26.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

