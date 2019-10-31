Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CBMG. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

CBMG stock opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative net margin of 17,921.62% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. Equities analysts predict that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 314,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 528,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 145,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

