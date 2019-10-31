Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102,644 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Cenovus Energy worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 66.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $98,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. CIBC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

CVE opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.