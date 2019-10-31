Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

CELTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

OTCMKTS:CELTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,199. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.34. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

