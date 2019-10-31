Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Short Interest Update

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,260,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 23,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDEV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.09.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 493,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 18.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,474,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,322. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.97. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

