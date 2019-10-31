Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given a C$14.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) has been given a C$14.50 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$11.75 to C$15.75 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.19.

Shares of TSE CG traded up C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,567. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.63. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.83 and a 52-week high of C$13.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$455.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 101,648 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.98, for a total value of C$1,115,871.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$177,840.36. Also, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 81,722 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.82, for a total transaction of C$883,880.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,566.62. Insiders have sold a total of 238,670 shares of company stock worth $2,664,116 over the last three months.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

