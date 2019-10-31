CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 42.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,112,332,000 after acquiring an additional 398,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after acquiring an additional 456,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,736,000 after acquiring an additional 59,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,767,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,305,000 after acquiring an additional 277,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Amphenol by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,605,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,382,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH stock opened at $100.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $16,153,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,153,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $1,369,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,900 shares of company stock worth $48,209,355. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.79.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.