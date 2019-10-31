CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Leidos were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,716 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,537,000 after purchasing an additional 307,860 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,133,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,737 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 933,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,540,000 after purchasing an additional 195,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 522.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 788,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,988,000 after purchasing an additional 662,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.85. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

