CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 48.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,897,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,471,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,439,000 after purchasing an additional 483,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,684 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $240.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $224.43 and a 12 month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn acquired 70,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $248.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,408,437.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.17 per share, with a total value of $308,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,256 shares in the company, valued at $18,797,145.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 186,567 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Ulta Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.50.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

