CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Allegion were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 7,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,474,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $116.51 on Thursday. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $74.83 and a 52-week high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $274,885.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

