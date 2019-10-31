Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Position Cut by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centurylink by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,971,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,350,000 after buying an additional 13,615,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Centurylink by 292.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,153,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,083,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,725 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Centurylink by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,843,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,983 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $12.94. 8,728,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,609,463. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTL. Raymond James upgraded Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.