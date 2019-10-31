Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $57.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

CDAY traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -965.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $325,062.50. Also, Chairman David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $24,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,138,162 shares of company stock worth $891,792,148. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 31.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 28.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,271,000 after purchasing an additional 647,177 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 219.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 442,859 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,246,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

