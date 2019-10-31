Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,391 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.83. The stock had a trading volume of 683,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,662. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $279.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.98.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $1.3014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

