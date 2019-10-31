Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 17,806.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $334,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 92.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $676,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura upped their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.04.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

