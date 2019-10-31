Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,917,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after buying an additional 4,046,077 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,273,645,000 after buying an additional 1,673,392 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,009,810,000 after buying an additional 1,516,132 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $88,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,305,726.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,139 shares of company stock valued at $39,006,399 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,651. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

