Cerity Partners LLC Sells 30,187 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,187 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.56. 5,174,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $73.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.