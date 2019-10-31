Cerity Partners LLC Sells 8,195 Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,628,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the period. GDS comprises 3.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $65,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.63. 5,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,654. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 3.02.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on GDS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised GDS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

