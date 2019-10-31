Cervus Equipment (CVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CVL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Cervus Equipment to post earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$327.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$422.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Cervus Equipment from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

