CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CF Industries stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.35. 4,872,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $5,099,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,872.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dennis P. Kelleher sold 95,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $4,591,665.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,200.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,901 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CF Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,177,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,571,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,810,000 after buying an additional 2,217,301 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in CF Industries by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,506,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,510,000 after buying an additional 514,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,305,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,392,000 after buying an additional 2,067,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after buying an additional 1,500,191 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays set a $57.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Rowe upped their price objective on CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

