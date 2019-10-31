Cfra Upgrades Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Hold

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYND. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.95.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat stock opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 9,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,451,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $111,474,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 821,957 shares of company stock worth $127,169,948.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.