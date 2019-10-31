Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.4% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,211,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,804,000 after acquiring an additional 794,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 22,116,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,845,000 after acquiring an additional 256,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,812,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $4,225,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 2,595 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.42. 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,757,464. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

