Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.32

Shares of Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $4.42. Charter Hall Retail REIT shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 836,476 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.10.

Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile (ASX:CQR)

Charter Hall Retail REIT is a leading listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio of high quality Australian supermarket anchored convenience based retail. Charter Hall Retail REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

