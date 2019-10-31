Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $10.56 Million Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $314,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,815 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 865.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 65,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $981,330.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 51,179 shares of company stock worth $3,184,071 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EGRX stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $874.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

