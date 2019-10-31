Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 23,360 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Deckers Outdoor worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 43.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 110.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 63,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% in the second quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.15.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.90. 10,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $148,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,444.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,368,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.