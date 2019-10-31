Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,134 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,134 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Avista worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Avista by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avista by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 11.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Avista by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Williams Capital lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of AVA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,214. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. Avista Corp has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $300.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $67,269.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,787.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $35,682.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,649 shares in the company, valued at $406,070.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,698 shares of company stock worth $407,282. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.