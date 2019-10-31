Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,594 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,873,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,098,000 after purchasing an additional 230,298 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 504.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 221,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,168,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,835,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.56. 8,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $141.46 and a 52-week high of $191.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $304,419.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

