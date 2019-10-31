Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues Earnings Results

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chefs’ Warehouse updated its FY19 guidance to $0.96-1.03 EPS.

Shares of CHEF traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.13. 1,217,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $42.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $1,638,553.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,359,358 shares in the company, valued at $49,766,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

About Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

