Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lessened by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Resource Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,551.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $116.04. 3,576,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

