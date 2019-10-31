Chevron (CVX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chevron to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVX opened at $116.36 on Thursday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $224.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

In other Chevron news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

