Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 31,556 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Servicemaster Global worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SERV. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 63.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SERV stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.81. 12,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,786. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.63 million. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

