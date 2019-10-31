Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 85.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $375.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $330.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $189.35 and a fifty-two week high of $336.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.00. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.31. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $802.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 12,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $3,818,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,407,575.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total transaction of $2,297,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,016.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,191 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,805. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

