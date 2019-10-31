Chicago Equity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,874,020,000 after buying an additional 2,923,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Southern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,493,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,614,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,132,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,710,000 after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,159,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,354,000 after acquiring an additional 138,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of SO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.16. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

