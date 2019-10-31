Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 10,810 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,445,005,000 after purchasing an additional 345,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,629,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,236,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,808,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,537,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,314. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.48 and a 52-week high of $178.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

