Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 3,760 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Tech Data worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tech Data news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $36,592.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,352,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TECD stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.87. 18,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,863. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

TECD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

