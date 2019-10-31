Chiliz Market Cap Hits $39.22 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $39.22 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00219072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.01458095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00118765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,604,669,183 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.