CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) versus Retail Opportunity Investments (NYSE:ROIC) Head to Head Survey

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW 16.96% 12.51% 1.77% Retail Opportunity Investments 16.59% 3.81% 1.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and Retail Opportunity Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW $1.27 billion 2.98 $411.64 million $2.34 8.66 Retail Opportunity Investments $295.80 million 7.21 $42.73 million $1.14 16.37

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and Retail Opportunity Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW 0 2 2 0 2.50 Retail Opportunity Investments 0 1 2 0 2.67

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW presently has a consensus price target of $20.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.46%. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.50%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW.

Volatility & Risk

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services and Standard & Poor's.

