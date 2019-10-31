China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CJJD opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.24% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

