China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.87

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.87 and last traded at $56.89, with a volume of 5647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.23). China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $114.56 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.5295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 9.7%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 705.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 9.8% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

