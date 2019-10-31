China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. New Street Research lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

NYSE CHU opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38. China Unicom has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 1.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 101.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the second quarter worth $27,000. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

