CIBC Increases Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$18.50

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ISV stock opened at C$16.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$14.36 and a 1-year high of C$18.10. The stock has a market cap of $282.98 million and a P/E ratio of 14.30.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Information Services will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

