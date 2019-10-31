CIBC Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$37.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.50.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B stock opened at C$21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.25. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.34 and a 52 week high of C$34.31.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.